Channel 60 and 8 Over the Air

Two doctors were found dead in their shared luxury condo in South Boston on Friday night. The victims were engaged to be married and their deaths have been ruled a double homicide. One suspect is in custody and expected to face several charges.

Police said two people were found dead inside a South Boston luxury condominium and the suspect was shot multiple times after exchanging gunfire with police officers.

Officers were called to the Macallen Building Friday night for a report of a man with a gun.

2 Killed in South Boston, Suspect is Hospitalized

Two people were killed in a shooting in South Boston Friday night. The suspected shooter has been hospitalized after being shot by police. (Published Saturday, May 6, 2017)

A man and woman were found dead inside the 11th floor condo. Police described the deaths as a double homicide.

Boston police confirmed the victims as Dr. Lina Bolanos, 38, and Dr. Richard Field, 49.

Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary released a statement addressing the death of Bolanos, who worked there as a doctor. The hospital's CEO John Fernandez said "[she] was an outstanding pediatric anesthesiologist and a wonderful colleague, in the prime of both her career and life."



Additionally, North Shore Pain Management released a statement about Field, who was a doctor at the practice.

"Dr. Field was a guiding vision ... and was instrumental in the creation of this practice," read the statement. "He was a valued member of the medical community and a tremendous advocate for his patients."

Field also worked at Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Authorities said Bampumim Teixeira, 30, of Chelsea, fired on the officers when they confronted him at the door of a penthouse condo and police fired back. Police say Teixeira was shot and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The officers weren't hurt.

According to a statement from the Suffolk County District Attorney's office, Teixeira will be arraigned on Monday. He had previously been convicted of two larcenies, both involving passing notes demanding money at the same bank. No weapons were used in these previous incidents.

Authorities believe that the victims and the suspect knew each other.



Multiple charges are expected against Teixeira, according to police.

Copyright Associated Press