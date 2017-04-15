The family of Krystal Campbell, one of the victims of the Boston Marathon attacks, honored her memory on Saturday in a wreath laying ceremony at the site of the first bombing.

Bostonians are marking the fourth anniversary of the deadly Boston Marathon attacks.

Many people will come together on Saturday to remember the victims as part of One Boston Day — a day of volunteering and random acts of kindness.

Quiet remembrances were planned throughout the day to remember the victims. Three spectators were killed and more than 260 others wounded when two bombs planted near the finish line exploded on April 15, 2013, spraying shrapnel into the crowds.

A Massachusetts Institute of Technology police officer also was killed days later while struggling with the bombers as they tried to steal his gun.

Some of the events people planned to participant in included cleaning up a Dorchester neighborhood with the Martin Richard Foundation. Richard was the youngest victim killed in the attacks.

Other volunteers planned to donate blood at the Sheraton Hotel in Boston and help the homeless by bringing extra socks to the Franklin Park Zoo.

Two wreath laying ceremonies took place on Boylston Street at the sites where the bombs went off. A bell ringing ceremony then took place at Old South Church, marking the moments the bombs went off.

