A cab crashed into a group of people Monday at a taxi pool at Logan International Airport.

A taxi crashed into a group of pedestrians Monday at Logan International Airport in East Boston, injuring 10 other cab drivers, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The cab hit the victims, who were in a sitting area by the airport's taxi pools on Porter Street at Tomahawk Drive.

According to state police, one victim is in serious condition. Three other victims suffered injuries that are considered less serious, but still significant, while six more sustained more minor injuries.

Two of the more seriously injured victims were transported to Massachusetts General Hospital. Four victims were taken to Tufts Medical Center and four others were taken to Boston Medical Center.

The driver, a 56-year-old Cambridge man employed by Metro Cab, remained on the scene and is cooperating with police. That man's identity has not been released.

According to a police source, the incident was "definitely" not an act of terrorism and appeared to be an accident caused by operator error.

No further information was immediately available.