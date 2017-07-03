10 Injured After Cab Hits Pedestrians at Logan Airport in East Boston | NBC Boston
logo_boston_2x

10 Injured After Cab Hits Pedestrians at Logan Airport in East Boston

By Mike Pescaro

Find NBC Boston in your area

for your channel

Channel 10 on most providers

Channel 60 and 8 Over the Air

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A cab crashed into a group of people Monday at a taxi pool at Logan International Airport.

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    A taxi crashed into a group of pedestrians Monday at Logan International Airport in East Boston, injuring 10 other cab drivers, according to Massachusetts State Police.

    The cab hit the victims, who were in a sitting area by the airport's taxi pools on Porter Street at Tomahawk Drive.

    According to state police, one victim is in serious condition. Three other victims suffered injuries that are considered less serious, but still significant, while six more sustained more minor injuries.

    Two of the more seriously injured victims were transported to Massachusetts General Hospital. Four victims were taken to Tufts Medical Center and four others were taken to Boston Medical Center.

    Taxi Crashes Into Group of Pedestrians at Logan Airport

    [NATL-BOS] Taxi Crashes Into Group of Pedestrians at Logan Airport
    NBC Boston

    The driver, a 56-year-old Cambridge man employed by Metro Cab, remained on the scene and is cooperating with police. That man's identity has not been released.

    According to a police source, the incident was "definitely" not an act of terrorism and appeared to be an accident caused by operator error.

    No further information was immediately available.

    Published 3 hours ago | Updated 57 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Boston anywhere, anytime:

    App

    Download our FREE app for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our e-mail newsletters.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices