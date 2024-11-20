3-month-old kitten named Cynthia rescued from Boston parking lot

A 3-month-old stray kitten found with severe burns likely caused by hiding in the engine of a vehicle is now being cared for by the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

Kitten named Cynthia who is in the care of the Animal Rescue League of Boston after being found severely injured in October

The kitten, now named Cynthia, was rescued in late October after a good Samaritan spotted her in a grocery store parking lot in Dorchester. She was severely injured, with burns, lacerations and abrasions.

The ARL said Cynthia is amazingly resilient and friendly. They expect that she will make a full recovery, but there is no timeline for when she will be ready for adoption.

Cynthia's medical care is already in the thousands, according to the ARL. To donate, log onto https://arl.boston/arl-cynthia.