200 laid off or furloughed at UMass Medical due to NIH cuts

UMass Chan Medical School is already feeling the cuts in federal funding to its scientific research enterprise.

All hiring and discretionary spending at the school has been paused, and roughly 200 employees have been laid off or furloughed, according to UMass Chan. The school has paused faculty recruitment and significantly reduced the incoming class size at its Morningside Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences. UMass Chan’s research engine is strong on gene therapy and rare disease work.

