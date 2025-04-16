Health & Science

200 laid off or furloughed at UMass Medical due to NIH cuts

UMass Chan Medical School has paused faculty recruitment and significantly reduced the incoming class size at its Morningside Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences

By Isabel Hart

Gov. Maura Healey spoke at UMass Chan Medical School about the impact of cuts to federal research funding.

UMass Chan Medical School is already feeling the cuts in federal funding to its scientific research enterprise.

All hiring and discretionary spending at the school has been paused, and roughly 200 employees have been laid off or furloughed, according to UMass Chan. The school has paused faculty recruitment and significantly reduced the incoming class size at its Morningside Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences. UMass Chan’s research engine is strong on gene therapy and rare disease work.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Health & ScienceMassachusetts
