5-star Cape Cod hotel gets $12 million overhaul

By Grant Welker

Wequassett Resort & Golf Club on Cape Cod in Harwich is undergoing a major renovation.

Cape Cod’s Wequassett Resort and Golf Club, a Forbes five-star property for a decade running, is getting a makeover.

The Harwich property is undergoing a $12 million renovation that includes updates to all 113 guest rooms, villas and cottages. Both restaurants, Twenty-Eight Atlantic and The Outer Bar, are being improved, as is the pool area.

