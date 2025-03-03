5-star Cape Cod hotel gets $12 million overhaul

Cape Cod’s Wequassett Resort and Golf Club, a Forbes five-star property for a decade running, is getting a makeover.
The Harwich property is undergoing a $12 million renovation that includes updates to all 113 guest rooms, villas and cottages. Both restaurants, Twenty-Eight Atlantic and The Outer Bar, are being improved, as is the pool area.
