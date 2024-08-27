Boston Business Journal

60 employees cut at giant Massachusetts chemical plant

By Jim Kinney

Eastman Chemical Co. – the largest chemical plant in New England and one of Springfield’s biggest factory employers – will no longer make solvent-based resins at its Indian Orchard plant.

The closure will result in 60 layoffs out of a staff of more than 300, said Amanda Allman, an Eastman Chemical Co. representative. The headcount will remain greater than 300 once the cuts are complete.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
