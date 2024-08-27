60 employees cut at giant Massachusetts chemical plant

Eastman Chemical Co. – the largest chemical plant in New England and one of Springfield’s biggest factory employers – will no longer make solvent-based resins at its Indian Orchard plant.

The closure will result in 60 layoffs out of a staff of more than 300, said Amanda Allman, an Eastman Chemical Co. representative. The headcount will remain greater than 300 once the cuts are complete.

