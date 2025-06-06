A 108-year history of Market Basket: How we got here

Market Basket's family tension and executive tier-battles are coming to a head.

After CEO Arthur T. Demoulas was placed on leave by the board last week, more than 100 years of family drama fueled by a longtime legal battle between cousins and an explosion of public support is coming back to Massachusetts.

With roots in a Greek immigrant family, Market Basket is one of the most prominent grocery chains in New England, and among the most celebrated in retail nationally. It's known for a devoted employee base, and low prices. Here's how the store has evolved, and the challenges that it faced.

