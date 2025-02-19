Boston Business Journal

A Boston skyscraper is being auctioned off. Here's what it means

By Greg Ryan

WeWork may cut back its lease at One Lincoln St. in the Financial District.

The downtown Boston office market is set to hit another low point next month when a foreclosure auction is held for one of the city’s largest office buildings, One Lincoln St.

The tower’s owner, Fortis Property Group, has not recovered from the loss of State Street Corp., the building’s one-time namesake. There was reason for optimism in 2022, when private equity giant HarbourVest Partners signed a 250,000-square-foot lease and Fortis scored a $1 billion refinancing, including more than $200 million for building upgrades and leasing costs.

