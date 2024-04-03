A Cambridge chef and Dorchester restaurant are James Beard Award finalists

A restaurant in Cambridge and another in Dorchester are finalists for the most prestigious award in the restaurant industry.

Conor Dennehy, a chef at Talulla in Cambridge, is one of five New England finalists for a regional “best chef” award from the James Beard Awards. Dorchester’s Comfort Kitchen, which opened last summer, is one of 10 finalists nationally for best new restaurant.

Honorees will be announced June 10.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal