A first in Wellesley: Accessible commuter rail platform opens

By Isabel Hart

Outbound side of Wellesley Square Station featuring a new freestanding mini-high platform

The town of Wellesley has opened its first accessible commuter rail station at Wellesley Square. 

Previously, all three of the commuter rail stations in Wellesley were inaccessible. The work to alter the station is part of a $3 million accessibility project in the town, according to a news release from the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority. The platform officially opened Monday, Feb. 17.

