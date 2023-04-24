A First Look at Faulkner Hospital's Expansion

Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital will increase its number of beds by nearly 50% and add an entirely new parking garage with a $250 million expansion.

Faulkner, a community hospital in Jamaica Plain owned by Mass General Brigham, currently has 171 beds, and is adding 78. The renovation will add 98,000 square feet and five floors to the building. It's the first time the hospital has added inpatient space since 1976.

