‘A gift to Boston': WBUR plans citywide 75th birthday festival

WBUR is throwing itself a 75th-anniversary party. And you’re invited.

The public media company, which was founded in a Boston University building in 1950, has in mind a multi-day festival with speakers, music and more on May 29-31, 2025 — all to be kicked off with a live episode of the popular NPR quiz show, “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!”

WBUR CEO Margaret Low sees the first-ever WBUR Festival as a “convergence of fascinating people grappling with the most consequential issues of our time — from the state of democracy to the state of our climate.” Low said she envisions an comparable to the Aspen Ideas Festival, founded in 2005 by the nonprofit Aspen Institute.

“Boston is home to some of the most brilliant people in the world — and given what we do every day, WBUR is the ideal convener,” Low said.

