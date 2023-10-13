Boston Business Journal

A Martha's Vineyard estate that has hosted Jay-Z and Beyoncé is for sale for $13.7M

By Cindy Bailen

Boston Business Journal

Imagine a Martha’s Vineyard estate so beautiful that Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Mariah Carey were some of its more illustrious tenants.

With a mansion house designed by noted architect Robert A.M. Stern, a pastoral 22 acres of land, a newly-built guest house, a cottage, a pool house and a traditional Amish barn, this place offers superior design, privacy and great proximity to downtown Edgartown.

Michael Carucci of Gibson Sotheby's International Realty and Tom Wallace of Wallace & Co. Sotheby's International Realty are co-listing the property for $13,750,000.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
