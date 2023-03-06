A New Budget Airline Will Soon Begin Flying From Logan to Europe

A new budget airline is the latest to add overseas flights from Boston’s Logan International Airport as international travel continues to rebound from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Norwegian airline Norse Atlantic will begin flying between Logan and London’s Gatwick Airport in September, with service five times a week. Boston will join Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C., as Norse's latest U.S. destinations.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal