A Private Cape Cod Beach? For $3.3M, It (and the House) Can Be Yours

Remember the last time you visited Cape Cod?

The traffic on Route 6 was crawling and the beaches were packed. What you really wished for was your own home on a private beach.

Take a look at a coastal haven in East Falmouth on Vineyard Sound. It’s a beauty, situated on almost a half-acre of lush green lawn and perched in front of the water, with a generous 95 feet of private beachfront.

The property, at 12 Willis Lane, is listed for $3,300,000 by Susan Challenger of Sotheby’s International Realty, the fully-renovated home would make an ideal summer place and it’s fully winterized, so you could stay year-round.

