A T Shutdown, on Boston's Big Moving Day? ‘It's Going to Be a Mess'

Sept. 1 is never a fun day to drive in Boston. Many of the city’s apartment leases turn over on that date, putting hundreds of moving trucks onto the streets at the same time and, inevitably, a few onto Storrow Drive to meet a grisly fate.

This year, the Orange Line shutdown promises to make Boston’s big Moving Day even more miserable.

To replace sidelined trains, the MBTA will run as many as 200 shuttle buses along the Orange Line route. To help those shuttles, the city is creating temporary bus lanes and putting parking restrictions in place along the shuttle route.

That means less space on the roads for moving trucks, as well as fewer places for them to stop and unload. And there will be plenty of trucks. As of Thursday, the city had issued 1,629 moving permits for Aug. 31 to Sept. 4. That number will only rise — it ended up at more than 2,500 on the same dates last year — and almost certainly undercounts those who will be on the move, considering not everyone takes the official step of seeking a permit.

