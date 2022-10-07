Boston Business Journal

A Three-Story Penthouse in Beacon Hill Is on the Market for $16M

By Staff

Boston Business Journal

This Beacon Hill penthouse is spacious, well-appointed and in a prime location. The jaw-dropping view from its high vantage point makes you feel like you hold everything from the Public Garden, Boston Common to the Longfellow Bridge in the palm of your hand.

And it's got a price tag to match. The penthouse, at The Signet at 63 Mount Vernon Street, is listed for $15,995,000 by Tracy Campion of Campion and Company.

Of course, at that price point, you expect it to be enormous. It’s 5,070 square feet over three floors and the building is deep and wide, built in 1899 then totally renovated in 2021. With big windows, multiple living spaces, three bedrooms, a matchless kitchen, two full baths, three half baths and exquisite finishes everywhere, this penthouse is a gem.

More on this story, including photos of the interior, from Boston Business Journal

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us