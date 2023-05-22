opioids

Addiction Treatment Beds Imperiled by State Reimbursement Rates

By Sam Drysdale

As opioid overdose deaths remain high across the state, substance abuse treatment providers say that increasing reimbursement rates for Medicaid patients may be necessary to avoid closing available beds at addiction and recovery facilities.

MassHealth and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services are considering a score of rate changes, increasing how much providers are reimbursed when they admit a patient with Medicaid insurance for addiction treatment.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

More on opioids

Health 3 hours ago

New Nasal Spray to Reverse Fentanyl and Other Opioid Overdoses Gets FDA Approval

fentanyl Apr 12

Fentanyl Laced With Animal Tranquilizer Is ‘Emerging Threat' in US, Biden Admin Says

FDA Mar 29

FDA Approves Over-The-Counter Narcan. Here's What It Means

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

opioids
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us