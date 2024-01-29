Boston Business Journal

After 15 years, city starts over to redevelop old Charlestown Navy Yard factory

By Greg Ryan

More than a decade and a half later, the Boston Planning and Development Agency is starting over in its attempt to redevelop a former chain-making factory in Charlestown’s Navy Yard.

Then known as the Boston Redevelopment Authority, the agency first tapped Danvers-based Kavanagh Advisory Group to redevelop the site in 2009. Kavanagh proposed taking the historic property at 105 First Ave. and turning it into a 230-room hotel under a lease agreement with the agency, according to a 2015 BPDA filing.

