After $1B deal collapse, a timeline of IRobot's 34-year history in Massachusetts

By Lucia Maffei

Following the collapse of Amazon's plan to acquire iRobot Corp. earlier this week, it's uncertain what the future of the company behind the Roomba will look like.

In the past, iRobot has been one of the Bay State's largest public companies by revenue. But since hitting an all-time stock price high in the beginning of 2021, as it rode a pandemic-fueled demand for house cleaning robots, the company has hit the skids. Its stock price has gone from $133 at its peak to $14 today, giving it a market cap of just under $400 million as of the close of markets Tuesday.

The Business Journal spoke with several robotics, tech and business experts on iRobot's future viability as a Massachusetts company. Here's a timeline of iRobot's more than three decades as a local tech company here.

