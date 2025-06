Sage Therapeutics Inc. has found itself a buyer that bested the unsolicited acquisition offer a few months ago from fellow Cambridge biotech Biogen Inc.

Sage announced on Monday it would be bought out by Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a Maryland-based biopharma that develops and commercializes treatments for central nervous system diseases.

