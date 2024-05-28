Boston Business Journal

After delay, Eastern Bank, Cambridge Trust get approval to merge

By Trajan Warren

After an initial delay, Eastern Bank and Cambridge Trust said Tuesday that they have jointly received the necessary state and federal regulatory approvals to complete their proposed merger.

The Massachusetts Division of Banks, the New Hampshire Banking Department and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Federal Reserve each granted approval for this transaction to close.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us