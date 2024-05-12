Massachusetts

After long wait, Mass. trial on rideshare driver status set to begin

The proceeding in Suffolk Superior Court will weigh whether Uber and Lyft misclassified their Bay State drivers as independent contractors instead of employees

By Chris Lisinski

The judicial front in the long-running battle over Uber and Lyft's treatment of Massachusetts workers has been a flurry of paperwork for nearly four years. That's about to change.

Monday marks the start of a massively impactful Suffolk Superior Court trial about whether the companies that redrew the transportation landscape, both here and across the country, did so by misclassifying their Bay State drivers as independent contractors instead of employees, with all of the pay and benefits that status entails.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsCrime and Courts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us