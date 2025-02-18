Boston Business Journal

After merger, Massachusetts tech firm orders employees into office

By Greg Ryan

Global Partners’ new headquarters will be at 275 Grove St. in Newton.

A Newton-based media and marketing company is calling its employees into the office.

Informa TechTarget recently notified staffers that they soon will be expected to be in the office or in the field with customers at least three days a week. The change will be effective "from the middle of this year," a spokesperson told the Business Journal.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us