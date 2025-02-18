After merger, Massachusetts tech firm orders employees into office

A Newton-based media and marketing company is calling its employees into the office.

Informa TechTarget recently notified staffers that they soon will be expected to be in the office or in the field with customers at least three days a week. The change will be effective "from the middle of this year," a spokesperson told the Business Journal.

