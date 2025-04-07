AI company partnering with Northeastern University on new offering

Anthropic AI, the company behind the large-language model known as Claude, is partnering with Northeastern University, Champlain University and the London School of Economics to unveil its new offering: Claude for Education.

The partnership will provide students, faculty and staff at partnering institutions with full subscriptions to Claude. Anthropic said the new education-forward model differs from its traditional model through its new “learning mode.” When prompted with a question, the LLM goes through a Socratic questioning process, working with the user to achieve an answer through a series of questions rather than providing the answer upfront.

