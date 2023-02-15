Boston Business Journal

AI Poses Opportunities, as Well as Threats, to Tripadvisor's Business

By Lucia Maffei

TRIPADVISOR EARNS
Bloomberg via Getty Images

The CEO of Tripadvisor Inc. sees generative AI — the kind of software that's received outsized attention ever since the launch of ChatGPT — as a double-edged sword.

On one hand, the company has a vast amount of first-party data on travel thanks to more than 1 billion reviews, and AI could be a big help in answering customers' questions much faster than combing through hundreds of reviews.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us