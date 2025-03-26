The chief executive of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has once again reported an increase in her total compensation.
CEO Yvonne Greenstreet saw her total compensation reach nearly $11.5 million in 2024, per a new securities filing. That’s up from almost $8.9 million in 2023 and around $4.59 million in 2022.
