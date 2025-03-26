Boston Business Journal

Alnylam CEO's compensation package continues to grow

By Hannah Green

Yvonne Greenstreet is the CEO of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

The chief executive of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has once again reported an increase in her total compensation. 

CEO Yvonne Greenstreet saw her total compensation reach nearly $11.5 million in 2024, per a new securities filing. That’s up from almost $8.9 million in 2023 and around $4.59 million in 2022. 

