Boston Business Journal

Alnylam gets surprise FDA rejection for rare disease drug

By Rowan Walrath

In a surprise move, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected a drug made by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., citing a lack of "clinical meaningfulness."

The agency rejected the advice of its own advisory committee in doing so. Last month, a group of experts voted 9-3 to endorse the drug, patisiran, as a treatment for cardiomyopathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis, a rare disease that causes a buildup of amyloid proteins outside the cells. Still, clinical meaningfulness of benefit on various metrics was "the subject of rich debate" during the meeting, as Leerink Partners analyst Mani Foroohar wrote in a research note.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us