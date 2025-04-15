Amazon headcount surges in Massachusetts after years-long lull

Amazon.com Inc.’s Massachusetts headcount spiked last year with the opening of gargantuan warehouses in North Andover and Charlton.

By the end of 2024, the tech giant employed 14,000 full-time workers statewide, a 34% year-over-year jump, according to the company’s annual filings with state economic development officials, which were obtained through a public records request.

