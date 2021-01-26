Amazon

Amazon Plans Major Expansion in Boston's Seaport

The company leased a tower for 3,000 workers and two performing arts venues

By Catherine Carlock and Don Seifert, Boston Business Journal

Amazon.com Inc. plans to expand its Seaport District footprint with another office lease — and in this building, the e-commerce giant will share space with two long-awaited performing arts centers.

Amazon has committed to 630,000 square feet of office space in a 17-story tower at 1 Boston Wharf Road, a building that's part of WS Development's Seaport Square master plan.

The 707,000-square-foot Henning Larsen-designed building will include two performing arts centers — one a 500-seat venue a second, 100-seat black box theater — as well as ground-floor retail space and a community dog park. Construction is scheduled to be complete by 2024.

