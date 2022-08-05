Amazon to Acquire Bedford's iRobot in $1.7B Deal

The popular cleaning robot Roomba is going to be an Amazon product.

The e-commerce-giant announced on Friday it signed an agreement to buy Bedford-based Roomba maker iRobot Corp. in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.7 billion, including iRobot’s net debt.

Colin Angle will remain as CEO of iRobot.

The acquisition comes about four years after Amazon bought Boston-area online pharmacy PillPack for roughly $1 billion in cash.

"Since we started iRobot, our team has been on a mission to create innovative, practical products that make customers' lives easier, leading to inventions like the Roomba an iRobot OS," Angle said in a statement. "Amazon shares our passion for building thoughtful innovations that empower people to do more at home, and I cannot think of a better place for our team to continue our mission. I'm hugely excited to be a part of Amazon and to see what we can build together for customers in the years ahead."

