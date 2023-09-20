Boston Business Journal

Amazon to hire 4,900+ workers in Mass. in annual holiday hiring spree

By Lucia Maffei

Amazon.com Inc. is once again ordering up thousands of new employees to support its operations for the upcoming holidays.

The Seattle e-commerce giant said Tuesday it plans to hire for more than 4,900 roles based in the Bay State as part of its cyclical hiring push geared towards the holidays.

