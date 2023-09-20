Amazon to hire 4,900+ workers in Mass. in annual holiday hiring spree

Amazon.com Inc. is once again ordering up thousands of new employees to support its operations for the upcoming holidays.
The Seattle e-commerce giant said Tuesday it plans to hire for more than 4,900 roles based in the Bay State as part of its cyclical hiring push geared towards the holidays.
