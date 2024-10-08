Boston Business Journal

Amazon years away from moving into new Seaport tower

By Greg Ryan

Amazon has a lease for a just-completed office tower at One Boston Wharf Road in the Seaport.

Amazon.com Inc. does not plan to move employees into a new Seaport District tower until 2027, even though work on the building’s core and shell are now complete.

The tech company agreed in early 2021 to take 630,000 square feet at WS Development’s One Boston Wharf Road. Amazon moved into another WS building next door, the 17-story 111 Harbor Way, in 2022.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us