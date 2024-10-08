Amazon years away from moving into new Seaport tower

Amazon.com Inc. does not plan to move employees into a new Seaport District tower until 2027, even though work on the building’s core and shell are now complete.

The tech company agreed in early 2021 to take 630,000 square feet at WS Development’s One Boston Wharf Road. Amazon moved into another WS building next door, the 17-story 111 Harbor Way, in 2022.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal