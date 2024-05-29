Boston Business Journal

Amazon's massive North Andover warehouse cost $200M+ more than projected

By Greg Ryan

The massive North Andover warehouse that Amazon.com Inc. opened earlier this year cost more than $600 million to build, over 50% more than initially expected, according to a report submitted by the company to state officials.

The tech giant opened the five-story, 3.8-million-square-foot distribution center in January. The facility is Amazon’s largest in Massachusetts and employs more than 1,500 workers, according to the company.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us