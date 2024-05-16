Boston Business Journal

Amazon's ‘net-zero' Seaport tower first to use Somerville startup's low-carbon cement

By Greg Ryan

Four years after it was founded, Somerville startup Sublime Systems has the first commercial application of its low-carbon cement: Boston’s largest “net-zero” building, the new Amazon.com Inc. tower that's going up in the Seaport District.

Contractors for WS Development poured concrete that contained roughly three tons of Sublime cement at One Boston Wharf Road last week. Amazon has leased the 17-story tower, which is expected to open later this year, to complement another tower next door that it opened in 2022.

