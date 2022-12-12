Boston Business Journal

American Airlines, JetBlue Add More Routes Through Northeast Alliance

By Holden Wilen

American Airlines Group Inc. and JetBlue Airways Corp. are adding more routes as they expand their Northeast Alliance despite a pending lawsuit that threatens the future of the partnership.

The airlines announced Friday they are adding a variety of new nonstop destinations from New York’s LaGuardia Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport this upcoming spring. The new service includes many routes currently only flown by Delta Air Line Inc.

