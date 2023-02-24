Boston Business Journal

Amid Tech Layoffs, Tripadvisor Grew Headcount by 15% Last Year

By Lucia Maffei

Needham-based Tripadvisor Inc., a business that was hit particularly hard in the first phase of the Covid-19 pandemic is ramping up hiring again.

Tripadvisor ended 2022 with approximately 3,100 employees, according to a public document filed last week. That's 409 workers more than the total workforce of 2,691 the company had at the end of 2021, an increase of 15%.

A spokesperson for Tripadvisor said on Thursday that the hybrid company continues to hire in the Boston area and around the world, but didn't share which departments or geographies are adding staff.

Approximately 35% of Tripadvisor's current workers, or about 1,080 people, are based in the U.S.

