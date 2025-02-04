Boston Business Journal

Andover defense company lays off over 100 workers

By Eli Chavez

Mercury Systems in Andover, Mass.

Mercury Systems Inc. has cut 145 roles in its latest round of layoffs.

The Andover-based defensetech company said in a regulatory filing Tuesday that eliminating those jobs would result in an estimated annualized savings of approximately $15 million, even with $5 million in employee separation costs.

