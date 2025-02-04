Andover defense company lays off over 100 workers

Mercury Systems Inc. has cut 145 roles in its latest round of layoffs.

The Andover-based defensetech company said in a regulatory filing Tuesday that eliminating those jobs would result in an estimated annualized savings of approximately $15 million, even with $5 million in employee separation costs.

