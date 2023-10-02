Andover firm warned of potential delisting from Nasdaq

A week after a Waltham medical robotics company was warned that it could be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange, another tech company based in the Bay State received a similar notice from the Nasdaq.
Andover-based infrastructure tech firm Casa Systems Inc. disclosed Friday it received earlier last week a notification letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff because the company’s stock had closed below $1 per share for 30 or more consecutive business days.
