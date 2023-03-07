Boston Business Journal

Another NYC Dessert Chain Is Coming to Boston

By Grant Welker

New York wants to share more of its treats with Boston.

Chip City is the latest New York food purveyor looking to Boston as the natural next step when expanding beyond the Empire State. The cookie company, which started in Queens in 2017, will open at 316 Newbury St., at the corner of Hereford Street, as one of three planned Boston-area locations. The first, at Arsenal Yards in Watertown, is set to open around the middle of the year, and another shortly thereafter across from TD Garden.

