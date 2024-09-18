Boston Business Journal

Are Logan passengers happier than a year ago? Survey says yes

By Grant Welker

Boston’s Logan International Airport has struggled nearly four years into the pandemic to recover the number of flights it had before 2020.

Logan International Airport has improved its ranking among North America’s largest airports in a new J.D. Power ranking released Wednesday.

The Boston airport is now 10th among the 20 largest airports, although it's still slightly behind the airports’ average numerical ranking. The ranking is based on travelers’ review of the ease of traveling through the airport, trust with the airport, terminal facilities, experience leaving and arriving at the airport and food, beverage and retail offerings, among others.

