Area near TD Garden rezoned to boost housing

The area may only be a few blocks, but its central location, proximity to public transit and empty offices have drawn the interest of developers

Neighborhood views along Portland Street in Bulfinch Triangle. One of the office buildings on Portland has been approved to be converted to residential.

Boston’s Bulfinch Triangle has been rezoned to allow for new housing without the need for a special permit, as the city seeks to boost residential production.

The Boston Zoning Commission voted Wednesday to make housing an approved use in the triangle, which is bordered by North Station, Government Center and the North End. The area may only be a few blocks, but its central location, proximity to public transit and empty offices have drawn the interest of developers.

