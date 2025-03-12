Area near TD Garden rezoned to boost housing

Boston’s Bulfinch Triangle has been rezoned to allow for new housing without the need for a special permit, as the city seeks to boost residential production.

The Boston Zoning Commission voted Wednesday to make housing an approved use in the triangle, which is bordered by North Station, Government Center and the North End. The area may only be a few blocks, but its central location, proximity to public transit and empty offices have drawn the interest of developers.

