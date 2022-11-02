Boston Business Journal

As Elon Musk Takes Over Twitter, It Still Has a Presence in Massachusetts

By Lucia Maffei

Since his $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc. last week, new owner Elon Musk has fired top executives, promised to combat hate and harassment on the social-media platform, said he'd welcome back former President Donald Trump, and tweeted non-stop about potential next business steps — including testing the waters on making the social network's verification via blue checkmark a paid feature, bringing back now-deceased video service Vine, and forming a content moderation council.

As the situation at Twitter evolves rapidly, the Business Journal took a look at the company's presence in Massachusetts to see how the chaos may affect the Bay State. The company did not respond to multiple requests for comment for this story.

