Boston Business Journal

As Fenway Shifts, the Original Tasty Burger Location Is Moving

By Grant Welker

Tasty Burger Boston
NBC10 Boston

When Tasty Burger opened at a former gas station and automotive service center a block away from Fenway Park in 2010, a Goodyear and a car wash were a couple of doors down, and a McDonald’s was across the street.

But that was the Boylston Street of old. The restaurant now finds itself amid new luxury residential towers, popular restaurants, offices and a two-story 170,000-square-foot Target store that opened in 2015. And Tasty Burger will be the latest business to make way for more progress.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us