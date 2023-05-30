As Home Prices Diverge Sharply, Here's How Boston Prices Rate

Not since the Great Recession have home-price trends varied so widely from one major metro area to the next. More than a year after mortgage rates began their fast climb, areas across the U.S. are showing vast divergence.

The Boston area, for how expensive it already was, has had prices remain stronger than most of the largest metro areas, according to a new Redfin report. But remote work, which has enabled workers to relocate almost anywhere, have left many major cities to live in more-affordable areas, the data shows.

