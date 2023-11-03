Boston Business Journal

As revenue soars, DraftKings CEO says, ‘We are winning'

By Jess Aloe

DraftKings reported strong revenue growth for the third quarter as it continues to reach new customers and expand its sports-betting offerings into new states.

"We are winning," CEO Jason Robins told investors on a Friday morning call.

Boston-based DraftKings raked in $790 million in revenue for the quarter, a 57% jump compared to third-quarter 2022, due in part to strong customer retention and growth, the company said.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us