As revenue soars, DraftKings CEO says, ‘We are winning'

DraftKings reported strong revenue growth for the third quarter as it continues to reach new customers and expand its sports-betting offerings into new states.

"We are winning," CEO Jason Robins told investors on a Friday morning call.

Boston-based DraftKings raked in $790 million in revenue for the quarter, a 57% jump compared to third-quarter 2022, due in part to strong customer retention and growth, the company said.

