Foundation clears medical debt for 17,000 Mass. residents

The Atrius Health Equity Foundation has taken its first significant step to clear $500 million in medical debt for Massachusetts residents. The foundation announced yesterday that it funded the elimination of $30 million in debt, which it said benefited over 17,000 low-income residents.
The Boston-based foundation, which launched in 2023 following the acquisition of Atrius Health by Optum, has set out to clear $500 million in medical debt over the next few years.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal