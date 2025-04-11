Foundation clears medical debt for 17,000 Mass. residents

The Atrius Health Equity Foundation has taken its first significant step to clear $500 million in medical debt for Massachusetts residents. The foundation announced yesterday that it funded the elimination of $30 million in debt, which it said benefited over 17,000 low-income residents.

The Boston-based foundation, which launched in 2023 following the acquisition of Atrius Health by Optum, has set out to clear $500 million in medical debt over the next few years.

