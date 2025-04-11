Massachusetts

Foundation clears medical debt for 17,000 Mass. residents

The Boston-based Atrius Health Equity Foundation has set out to clear $500 million in medical debt over the next few years

By Isabel Hart

Ann Hwang, president of the Atrius Health Equity Foundation

The Atrius Health Equity Foundation has taken its first significant step to clear $500 million in medical debt for Massachusetts residents. The foundation announced yesterday that it funded the elimination of $30 million in debt, which it said benefited over 17,000 low-income residents.

The Boston-based foundation, which launched in 2023 following the acquisition of Atrius Health by Optum, has set out to clear $500 million in medical debt over the next few years. 

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsHealth care
