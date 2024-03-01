Boston Business Journal

Back Bay hotel to be sold for $171 million

By Greg Ryan

A Dallas-based real estate investment trust has struck a deal to sell the Hilton Boston Back Bay for $171 million.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. did not reveal the buyer of the 390-room Dalton Street property in the announcement of the agreement on Thursday. The deal is expected to close later this month, though Ashford warned it remains possible it may not go through.

