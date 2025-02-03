Bakery wholesaler to close Massachusetts plant, lay off all employees

The owners of Diana’s Commonwealth Bakery are closing both its facilities in Agawam and plan to lay off all 229 employees, according to a notice filed with the state and shared with municipal officials.

Diana’s is a wholesale baker supplying schools, stores and other customers with fresh and frozen baked goods.

