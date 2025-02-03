Boston Business Journal

Bakery wholesaler to close Massachusetts plant, lay off all employees

By Jim Kinney

Diana’s Commonwealth Bakery at 120 Bowles Rd. in Agawam.

The owners of Diana’s Commonwealth Bakery are closing both its facilities in Agawam and plan to lay off all 229 employees, according to a notice filed with the state and shared with municipal officials.

Diana’s is a wholesale baker supplying schools, stores and other customers with fresh and frozen baked goods.

